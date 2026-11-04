Democrat Gabriel Vasquez wins reelection to U.S. House in New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District

Democrat Gabriel Vasquez won election Wednesday to the U.S. House of Representatives representing New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District, defeating Republican Gregory G. Cunningham. Vasquez is a former aide to Sen. Martin Heinrich who went on to serve on the Las Cruces City Council before winning a seat representing one of the most evenly divided congressional districts in the nation. Cunningham is a former Marine and a retired detective with the Albuquerque Police Department who had lost previous bids to serve in the state’s House of Representatives. The Associated Press declared Vasquez the winner at 12:12 a.m. EST.

By The Associated Press