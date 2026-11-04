The 2028 election season begins as both parties navigate midterm fallout

WASHINGTON (AP) — The final midterm votes are still being counted, but make no mistake: The next election season has already begun.

Presidential prospects in both parties jockeyed for position on Wednesday, even as the political world was digesting the impact of the Democratic wave that crashed over American politics the night before. Democrats celebrated their party’s stunning success — and began promoting themselves — while dejected Republicans scrambled to distance themselves from President Donald Trump’s wreckage.

The Republican with the most at stake was likely Vice President JD Vance, who entered Tuesday night as the GOP’s leading presidential prospect and woke up on Wednesday far more vulnerable — like any Republican who is close to Trump.

“The reason we lost is the war,” Vance said in a morning postmortem post on X. “If you’d like to argue it was worth it, that losing the Senate for the next 6 years was worth it, then do so. Argue it was a worthwhile cost to pay. Agree or disagree, that’s at least honest.”

He added, “And any honest conversation about where we go from here must start there.”

Vance has struggled to square his history of opposing foreign intervention with his defense of Trump’s war. He has said publicly that the conflict was necessary to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon, but his private skepticism has been widely reported.

Trump did not dispute Vance’s assessment, even as he defended the war. But he also made no effort to help Vance’s potential prospects, telling reporters, “Maybe he won’t run.” Vance had said he would make a decision after the election.

Voters still processing an extraordinary midterm campaign may not welcome an immediate pivot to 2028. But for would-be candidates, there is real urgency to move toward a White House bid in what is expected to be a wide-open contest in both parties.

Possible 2028 contenders have been making moves

The first presidential primary votes will be cast in little more than a year. And some prospects, including Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, have already had preliminary conversations with potential presidential campaign staff.

Former vice president and 2024 Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris told The Associated Press on Wednesday that she was elated to see Democrats’ commanding performance — particularly across the South — and wants to play a role, regardless of whether she decides to run again.

“I believe I have a responsibility to contribute to the direction of the party, in particular around lifting up voices and issues that I have an experience with,” she said. “Whether I’m in office or not, that’s the role I feel compelled to play.”

Rahm Emanuel, who has spent much of the past year laying the groundwork for a potential presidential campaign, demurred when asked about his future plans.

“Don’t worry about the next election,” he said in an interview. “There’s a time and a season. And right now is the governing time.”

The Democrats, in particular, have a deep bench of high-profile leaders who strengthened their political brands on Tuesday.

Blue-state governors like Maryland’s Wes Moore and Illinois’ JB Pritzker both scored decisive reelection wins and offered sweepy victory speeches. California’s outgoing Gov. Gavin Newsom had worked to boost Democratic candidates all over, especially in the South. He also had a personal role in Democrats winning the House majority, having led Proposition 50, California’s response to the Texas Republican mid-decade gerrymander.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro arguably had the most impressive performance with a commanding win in one of the nation’s most important swing states, while also helping his party win control of the state legislature and flipping four congressional seats.

Shapiro faced immediate questions about his presidential ambitions during a round of interviews Wednesday morning on national television.

“The numbers were so big, I was wondering if you want to take this opportunity … to say, ‘You know what, I’m in for 2028.’ Or do you want to talk about something else?” CBS anchor Gayle King asked.

“I want to answer all your other questions, Gayle,” Shapiro laughed, before addressing his party’s future. “People want fundamental change, real reform. More importantly, they want their leaders to get stuff done, they want real results.”

And as the Democratic governors speak up, a fresh wave of Democrats will take the Senate majority, perhaps elevating the likes of Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff or even Sen.-elect Abdul El-Sayed from Michigan.

Progressives seized on El-Sayed’s victory in the Midwest as they quietly discussed who might take the progressive mantle from Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who at age 85 has ruled out another presidential bid. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez remains the dominant name in that conversation, but at 37, it’s unclear if she’ll take that step.

“This changes the 2028 presidential race,” Adam Green, co-founder of the Progressive Change Campaign Committee, said of El-Sayed’s win. “A bold anti-establishment economic fighter can win battleground states. Period.”

GOP’s deep midterm losses may give some Republican hopefuls an opening

On the Republican side, the blowout could provide an opening to others in the party who had been wary about crossing Trump by beginning the process of moving on from his time at the helm.

Former Trump rival Ron DeSantis, the outgoing Republican governor of Florida, was unsparing Wednesday in describing the scope of GOP losses, calling it “close to an extinction-level event for Republicans in many parts of the country.” He held up his state, which elected Republicans to the governor’s office and U.S. Senate, as an exception and an example of “how you can deliver big results.”

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, who invested significant time and resources trying to help Republicans who ended up losing, had already been openly weighing another White House run.

Trump’s fiercest critics were also vindicated. They include New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who has been mulling his own repeat bid.

Emboldened by the midterm results, however, the Democratic field is eager to move forward.

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, a former presidential candidate who begins the 2028 cycle with more than $20 million in his federal campaign account, offered an inspirational victory speech that left little doubt about his intentions.

“We have ended an election, but this has got to be the start of a movement,” Booker said. “America, tonight is the start of our comeback, baby.”

___ Associated Press writers Bill Barrow, Steven Sloan and Linley Sanders contributed to this report.

By STEVE PEOPLES and JILL COLVIN

Associated Press