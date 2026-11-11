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Democrat Scott Colom wins election to U.S. Senate from Mississippi

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By AP News

Democrat Scott Colom won election Wednesday to the U.S. Senate representing Mississippi, defeating Republican incumbent Cindy Hyde-Smith. Colom will be Mississippi’s first Black senator since the post-Civil War Reconstruction era. Colom’s victory also offers Democrats an unexpected boost in their effort to win control of the Senate. A local prosecutor, he waged an aggressive campaign to take advantage of a tough national environment for Republicans and the fact that Mississippi has a larger share of Black voters than any other state. Hyde-Smith, a staunch ally of President Donald Trump, was trying to win her second full term. She was first appointed to fill a vacancy and then won a 2018 special election. The Associated Press declared Colom the winner at 5:58 p.m. EST.

By The Associated Press

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