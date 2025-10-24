Marion, Enis

Enis Armario Marion

1932-2025

Enis Armario Marion, born August 25,1932, was the 4th child of Italian immigrants Lorenzo and Caterina Franco Armario. Since she was so much younger than her three other siblings it was said her parents had another child, Joseph, so she would have playmate growing up. Enis and Joe did indeed become good friends and later dancing partners doing the jitter bug as often as they could at various dance halls in Tuolumne County during the late 40s and early 50’s. Enis was the only Armario child born in a hospital rather than in the family home in Soulsbyville. After the birth, a nurse asked Enis’s mother, Caterina, if she would please name the child after the Doctor who delivered her, Robert Innes Bromley. Caterina said yes, and Enis was stuck with the name Inez-who everyone prounced Enis—a name she would often complain she had to live with forever. After her fiancé was killed during a logging accident, one of his brothers come to pay his respects. That lead to a friendship and then romance and finally a 50 plus year marriage to Bob Marion who died in 2013. Enis had no children but babysat frequently as a young married in the Fremont area and considered those children her extended family. After moving back to Soulsbyville in the late 70’s she and Bob often frequented her niece Kathy and their children, Donald and Alex in Oakdale. That is where she passed away peacefully at 93 on the morning of October 18th. There will be no service but all who knew her will remember her as quite a strong-willed character who was proud of her Italian heritage. She is survived by her 4 nieces Bonni Marion, Kathy Armario Lee, Rosemarry Whitt O’Malley and Diane Ridolfi Wright plus her 3 nephews Donald Armario, Douglas Ridolfi and David Rodgers. She was proceeded in death by her parents Lorenzo and Caterina Armario, her sisters Josepine Whitt and Jennie Rodgers, her brothers Charlie Armario and Joseph Armario and her husband Robert Marion. Donations in her name can be made to a charity of your choice or to the Bristol Hospice of Modesto.