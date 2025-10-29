Culver, Catherine (Cate)

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Catherine Elida Caldwell (Cate) Culver, who died peacefully at her home on October 25, 2025, at the age of 79, just shy of her 80th birthday.

Born in Vallejo on November 10, 1945, Cate was the cherished daughter of Ruth and Edson Caldwell, a renowned educator. Raised in Sacramento, Cate spent much of her childhood surrounded by the beauty of the outdoors, as her parents, avid nature lovers, purchased a cabin on the Sonora Pass in 1944. There, she spent countless summers, developing a deep love for the mountains—a passion that stayed with her throughout her life. The cabin remains in the family today.

Cate graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in 1968 and went on to flourish as a commercial artist for Raley’s. In 1988, married Gerald Alan Culver. Together, they enjoyed a lifetime of adventure, exploring the Sierra mountains, taking RV trips across the United States, and building lifelong friendships.

After semi-retiring, Cate and Jerry moved to a log house near Murphys, where they crafted stunning rock walls, terraces, a beautiful wine cellar, and a spacious art studio where Cate continued her artistic endeavors. Her work gained recognition in prestigious galleries and art shows. She also became passionate about Calaveras County’s mining history, earning the title of historian.

In 2017, Cate and Jerry relocated to Tuolumne, where Cate continued her love for rockwork and became an active member of the Calaveras Gem & Mineral Society. A few years later, she embarked on a project to preserve the history of Sonora Pass, interviewing elders and compiling photographs for her widely-acclaimed book, The History of Sonora Pass and Its People, 1860-1960 (2020), followed by The History of Dardanelle, 1923-2023 (2024).

Cate will be deeply missed for her intelligence, artistic talents, love of the outdoors, and adventurous spirit.

She is survived by her husband, Jerry Culver; nieces Rebecca Nation (Ken), Gail Fry, and Mary Fry; step-son Robert Culver (Yvette) of Carmel; grandnephews JR (Ashley), Patrick (Michelle) and Jeremy Nation. grandniece Raegan Fry; along with two great-nieces and two great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister, Connie Fry, and her parents, Ruth and Edson Caldwell.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Cate’s honor to the Tuolumne County Historical Society, 158 Bradford St., Sonora, CA 95370.