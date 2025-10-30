Verbeck, Velma

Velma Ann Verbeck died on October 25, 2025 in Lodi California, just a few days before her 76th birthday. She was born on October 30, 1949. She moved to Jamestown California with her family when she was in elementary school and resided in Tuolumne County for over five decades before moving to Lodi.

The third of four children to Adelina (Ethel) Barbara Verbeck, and Jess Leroy Verbeck, Jess also had three daughters, Arlene, Jean and Linda from a previous marriage, all who preceded her in death, also preceding her in death were her sister Christine who passed away December of 2021, her nephew Sean Paschini also passed away in December of that year. She is survived by her older brother Frank Verbeck of Sonora, younger sister Carol Kidwell of Columbia along with her nieces Aretha Verbeck, Lisa Verbeck and Lisa Paschini Michelle Kidwell, nephews Sean Kidwell and Frankie Verbeck, Jeremy Verbeck, Dion Paschini, Miles Pashchini.

Velma spent years with the WATCH Program before moving with her niece Aretha in Lodi, she was a talented artist, who loved to paint and had an unforgettable laugh! She loved the music of Elvis Presley, and The Beatles and to listen to Frank’s band. She loved being around family and friends. She was involved in Special Olympics until she was no longer able to participate. Velma will live on in the hearts of all who loved her.

“We won’t always know whose lives we touched and made better for our having cared, because actions can sometimes have unforeseen ramifications. What’s important is that you do care and you act.”–Charlotte Lunsford