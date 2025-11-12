Underwood Sr., Paul “Jeep”

Jeep Underwood attended Summerville Elementary school and graduated from Summerville High School in 1962.

Jeep met Ala Mae Anderson at Summerville Elementary School in 1955. After graduation Jeep pursued Ala Mae for two years before finally snagging his prize and he married the love

of his life on July 31, 1966.

Although Jeep’s occupation was officially Contractor his number one priority and joy was his family. Jeep’s wisdom, strength of character and humor is the greatest legacy he has left

not only his children and grandchildren, but to the many whose lives crossed paths with Jeep Underwood. Jeep was lovingly known as Pop to so many loved ones.

The Coaling Earthquake in 1983 took Jeep and Ala Mae to Coalinga, California for more than two decades. Jeep rebuilt many businesses and houses in and around Coalinga. Jeep

made many friends that became like family in the years spent there.

Jeep and Ala Mae felt called back to their roots in Tuolumne, California in 2008 and spent the last seventeen years in Columbia.

Jeep attended Heritage Christian Church in Sonora. Jeep had a deep love of God and a desire to serve Him by serving those around him.

Jeep’s hobbies included making wooden spice racks, napkin holders and many other handmade wooden utensils. Jeep restored a 1941 Chevy Coupe to showroom quality and

loved to test drive it’s capacity for speed!

Jeep (Pop) Underwood will be forever missed by his family and friends, and we all look forward to hope of seeing him again.

Jeep passed away at home with his family surrounding him.

Services will be held November 12, 2025 at 11am, Carter’s Cemetery, Tuolumne, California.