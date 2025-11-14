Laughlin, Carol

Carol Lee Laughlin, a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and cherished friend, passed away peacefully on November 9, 2025, in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, at the age of 77. She was surrounded by the love and comfort of family and friends.

Born on June 16, 1948, in Sonora, California, to Loyal “Bud” and Betty Castle, Carol lived a full and vibrant life marked by adventure, creativity, and a deep commitment to the people she loved. Her life’s journey took her from California to Alaska, Oregon, Texas, and ultimately Arizona, building lasting friendships and community everywhere she lived.

Carol shared 47 beautiful years with her husband, Charles, and together they raised four children—Dawne and Mark (spouse), Chuck, Kevin and Josette (spouse) and Mark. Her pride and joy extended to her nine grandchildren—Sean, Dusti, Leslie, Meagan, Kylie, Katelyn, Gavin, Will, and Ellie—and her beloved great-grandson, Laker, who brought her tremendous happiness.

A gifted creator, Carol poured love into her quilts, ceramics, and cross-stitch pieces. She found joy in cooking, decorating cakes, and welcoming others into her home with warmth and generosity. She and Charles shared a love of adventure, traveling by RV or jeeping with friends and exploring beautiful places that became cherished memories.

Above all, Carol’s legacy is one of love, strength, and kindness. Her presence brought comfort, laughter, and connection to all who knew her.

A private ceremony will be held on December 2, 2025, in Sonora, California, where she will be laid to rest.

Those wishing to honor her memory may donate to the Wounded Warrior Project or a charity of their choice.

She will be forever loved and forever missed.