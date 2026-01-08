DeVoll, James

James Lee DeVoll of Jamestown passed away December 12, 2025. Born January 28, 1959 in Castro Valley, California.

Survived by his wife Karen DeVoll 39 years of marriage; son Michael DeVoll (wife Stephanie ); Brothers Donovan DeVoll and Rodney DeVoll (Lynn), Niece Jennifer Hayner and Kimberly (Phil) Pandolfo; Great nephews; Great Nieces. Preceded in death by parents Harold and Betty DeVoll.

1979-2025 Enjoyed driving school bus full of students. Responsible for the students safety a priority.

1979-2014 Volunteered for Tuolumne County Fire Department he also enjoyed this job helping people, he also volunteer Calfire dispatch and applied for Calfire Communication Operator for Tuolumne/Calaveras units. Retired as Captain Tuolumne County Fire Department and CalFire Communications Operator.

Enjoyed motorcycles, playing drums different bands, animals, gardening.

Celebration of life is pending.