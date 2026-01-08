Skip to main content
DeVoll, James

Charise Jim

James Lee DeVoll of Jamestown passed away December 12, 2025. Born January 28, 1959 in Castro Valley, California.

 

Survived by his wife Karen DeVoll 39 years of marriage; son Michael DeVoll (wife Stephanie ); Brothers Donovan DeVoll and Rodney DeVoll (Lynn), Niece Jennifer Hayner and Kimberly (Phil) Pandolfo; Great nephews; Great Nieces. Preceded in death by parents  Harold and Betty DeVoll.

 

 1979-2025 Enjoyed driving school bus full of students. Responsible for the students safety a priority. 

 

1979-2014 Volunteered for Tuolumne County Fire Department he also enjoyed this job helping people, he also volunteer Calfire dispatch and applied for Calfire Communication Operator for Tuolumne/Calaveras units.  Retired as Captain Tuolumne County Fire Department and CalFire Communications Operator. 

 

Enjoyed motorcycles, playing drums different bands, animals, gardening. 

 

Celebration of life is pending. 

Date of Death: 12/12/2025
Age: 65
Residence: Jamestown, California

