Guimarin, Robert “Bob”

Robert “Bob” Guimarin, 95, of Jamestown, California, born March 7, 1930 in Atlanta, Georgia, passed away February 2, 2026 in Jamestown, California. Bob served in the US Navy from 1947-1951 on the USS Douglas H Fox and the USS Johnston. He worked for the US Department of Forestry as an electronic technician until he retired in 1987, he continued doing contract work for another 30 years. Bob served on the local school board, he was a reserve police officer for Sonora Police Department, stamp and coin collector, photographer, family historian and gunsmith. Bob’s number one passion was restoring Model A’s and he was a founding member of the Sonora Model A Club. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with final arrangements.