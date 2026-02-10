Isaman, Judy

JUDY KAHL ISAMAN (86)

Lifelong Tuolumne County resident, Judy Kahl Isaman, passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family. Judy was a member of the Kahl and Morris pioneer families. Judy loved history, genealogy and antiques. She owned and operated Judies Antiques for over 30 years in Jamestown.

Judy leaves behind her children, Terri Isaman and Todd Isaman Sr of Sonora. Grandchildren Rachel Isaman & Daniel Beluardo; Shelby and Miranda Isaman; Todd Isaman Jr & finance Alex Norvell. Great grandchild Matrim Beluardo and Sister In Law Janie Isaman Biehl.

Judy is preceded in death by her Husband, Val Isaman, Eldest Son Thomas Isaman, Parents Thomas and Clara (Morris) Kahl, Parents in Law Andrew & Eunice Isaman, Sister Lillian Kahl Menzes, Brothers in Law Bob, Dex & Kelly Isaman.

Funeral services will be held at Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home on Thursday February 12, 2026 at 1:00pm.