Turner, Patricia

Patricia Higgins Turner passed away peacefully at the age of 97 on the morning of December 23, 2025. Born in Oakland CA on June 5, 1928 as Beryl Patricia Higgins, she was a resident of Strawberry, and later, Tuolumne for 50 years. Pat lived independently in her home, in constant contact with friends and family.

Born in Oakland to Harold and Elsa Higgins, Pat married Steve Marciel on March 29, 1947 and raised three sons: Glenn, Greg, and Gary. Steve and Pat owned Steve’s Marine and Hobby Shop in San Leandro.

After her marriage ended, Pat’s friendship with Neil Turner, a business associate she and Steve had in common, blossomed. Pat and Neil married on April 19, 1975. Pat moved to Strawberry, California in 1978 where she co-led snow mobile tours with Neil.

One of Pat’s greatest strengths was her ability to not only make friends but build and sustain relationships that spanned decades. She was incredibly creative, adventurous, optimistic, and truly loved life.

She loved to travel, recently visiting her adopted son Esa in Finland. She also completed the climb at the famed Half Dome cable route in Yosemite at the age of 68!

Pat was very proud of her family, especially her 9 grandchildren, 8 of great-grandchildren, and 23 great nieces and nephews.

Pat is survived by her sons, Glenn, Gary and Esa, step son Scot and step daughter Ginny.

A formal celebration of life will be held on March 7th 2026 at one o’clock at Terzich & Wilson in Sonora with a reception to follow.