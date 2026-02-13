Kirk, James

James O Kirk, born September 9, 1942, in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, passed away on February 2, 2026, in Modesto, California. James was a resident of Tuolumne Countyfor 55 years; a place he proudly called home.

James was married for 63 years to his loving wife, Louise Kirk, who preceded him in death just 119 days earlier. Their bond was lifelong and unwavering. James has now gone home to heaven to be reunited with Louise; a reunion his family finds comfort in knowing.

A remarkable man, James was known for being hard-working, adventurous, and deeply devoted to his family. He was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who took immense joy in watching his grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow. Family was always at the center of his life.

James began working in the tire shop business at just 13 years old, a trade he dedicated his entire career to. He went on to own his own business in Tracy, California, and later concluded his professional life at Tweety Tire Service in Jamestown, California, where his strong work ethic and reliability were well known and respected.

Beyond his career, James had a passion for building and creating. He loved building race cars and birdhouses, and he especially enjoyed the outdoors. A proud and knowledgeable local historian, he volunteered as a Columbia Historic District docent, contributing his time and expertise at the Columbia Museum and Columbia Cemetery. He also volunteered with Interfaith in Sonora, continuing his lifelong commitment to service and community.

James is survived by 2 daughters and their husbands, Jacqueline Kirk Martinz and Arthur Martinez of Arroyo Grande, Ca and Antoinette and Raymond Emerald of Jamestown, Ca: his grandchildren, Brittanie Cano and her husband Vito Cano of Arroyo Grande, Ca, Ryan Emerald of Jamestown, Ca and Michaela Kavie and her husband Dennis Kavie of Jamestown, Ca, great-grandchildren; and extended family members throughout the United States and Canada. Holding dual citizenship, James maintained strong connections to family and heritage across borders.

He will be deeply missed and forever cherished by all who knew him-for his integrity, kindness, craftsmanship, devotion to family, and the quiet strength with which he lived his life.