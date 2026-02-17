Benjamin, Loren

Longtime Tuolumne County Resident, Loren Rodger Benjamin, 74, passed away at Adventist Health Sonora after a brief illness on January 3rd, 2026.

Loren was born in Fresno, California on October 26th, 1951. He attended Fresno City College and Humbolt State University where he played baseball and softball. He worked for over 40 years for Pacific Bell and AT&T as a phone lineman and repairman. Once retired, he continued working part-time in the community for Meals On Wheels. In his younger years he enjoyed fishing, camping and backpacking. He loved to travel and go on road trips with his family members and friends.

Loren leaves behind his step-daughter and her husband, Jamie and Loren Porter of Folsom, CA. He also leaves behind his Grandchildren Christopher and Sarah Porter, and Grandson and wife Dillon and Bea Porter, and great-granddaughter Mila. He also has two nieces, Kari Sorrenti of Chico, CA and Shara Sorrenti-Alvarado of Bakersfield.

Loren was preceded in death by his loving wife of 40 years, Janine Benjamin, his parents, Naomi and Norman Benjamin, and his Sister Carol Sorrenti.

Terzich and Wilson handled his cremation and final arrangements.