Iveson, Zelda

Zelda Faye Wimer (Iveson), 94, of Sonora, California, born February 1, 1932 in Eagleville California, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones, at her residence in Sonora, California, on May 1, 2026.

Zelda enjoyed quilting, traveling and gardening. She was a cosmetologist in her early years and then a licensed vocational nurse, She retired from nursing in the late 1980s. She became a snow-bird and would frequent her second home in Arizona during the winter and return to California in the spring.

Zelda was preceded in death by her father, Lyle Wimer; her mother, Ruby Wimer; her sister Phillis Patton ;and her brother Dary Wimer. She is survived by her sons Terry Iveson and William Iveson (Kathy), of Sonora; her four grandchildren Cameron Iveson, of Montana, Alan Iveson (Sheryl), of Arkansas; Benjamin Iveson (Lacey), of Sonora; and Kimberly Iveson of Sonora; She had 6 great grandchildren Chantel, McKenzie, Justice, Cole, Jace, Bodie; and 1 great-great grandchild Addie.