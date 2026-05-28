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DeCaccia, Marjorie “Marge”

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Charise Jim

Marjorie “Marge” Kathryn DeCaccia, 86, of La Grange, California, born October 26, 1939, passed away May 24, 20026 at her residence. Marjorie was a country girl at heart, raised on a farm in Missouri. In 1982 Marjorie met the love of her life Richard DeCaccia, together they enjoyed exploring the states, the islands and cruising on the motorcycle. She had a big heart filled with love and joy, her laugh was infectious and she could light up a room. You could find her spending time with family, taking care of her country home and gardening. Most of all she loved her family unconditionally and she will be missed every day.

Date of Death: 05/24/2026
Age: 86
Residence: La Grange, California

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