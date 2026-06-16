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Kirschner Jr., Elwood

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Charise Jim

Elwood Duane Kirschner Jr

Elwood Duane Kirschner Jr

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Elwood Duane Kirschner Jr. was born June 19th, 1957 and passed away on November 11th, 2025.

 

He was a Tuolumne County resident all his life, born and raised here and graduated from Sonora High School in 1975. 

 

Growing up, he loved all kinds of sports. He was on a wrestling team becoming a Champion Wrestler in a Tuolumne County Elementary School tournament, played Little League baseball at the Old Patterson Field and was on a youth bowling league where he received more achievements.

 

 He loved to golf, starting out when he was a child. He was on the Varsity Golf Team at Sonora High School and earned his Varsity letter and continued all his life golfing with friends. 

 

He will be remembered as a fun, good natured family member and friend.

 

He was proceeded in death by his father Elwood Duane Kirschner Sr, his mother Aurelia, (Rullie) Shelton, a sister June Griffiths and a brother Charles (Bo Kirschner) Maszk. 

 

He is survived by a son and daughter-in-law Jesse and Nicole Kirschner of Oakdale, his former spouse and long time companion Sheila Kirschner of Copperopolis, a brother and sister-in-law Tom and Laverne (Vernie) Maszk of Jamestown, a brother and sister-in-law, Stan and Diane Kirschner of Waxahachie, Texas and a sister and brother-in-law, Sandy and Darvis Lee of Sonora, three grandsons Cole, Carson and Caleb, a cousin Larry Jenson and his wife Melinda Jenson of Sonora and several second and third cousins, nieces and nephews. 

 

A gathering is planned to take place on Friday, June 19th, which would’ve been his 69th birthday, at the Water Wheel in Columbia, CA at 5 PM.

 

He will always be greatly missed.

Date of Death: 11/11/2025
Age: 68
Residence: Copperopolis, California
Celebration of Life: A gathering is planned to take place on Friday, June 19th, which would’ve been his 69th birthday, at the Water Wheel in Columbia, CA at 5 PM.

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