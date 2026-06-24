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Richardson, Ronnie

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Charise Jim

Ronnie Richardson

Ronnie Richardson

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Ronnie Jay Richardson, 65, of Twain Harte, California, born on October 3, 1960, passed away April 4, 2026. Ronnie was a chef/cook most of his life, he was also a garbage man, milk man, welder and operated his own maintenance company. His interest were fishing, golfing, billiards, camping and riding quads. Ronnie enjoyed watching Discovery, National Geographic and Gunsmoke. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, June 27, 2026 from 2PM-5PM at the Sonora Moose Lodge, 20921 Longeway Road, Sonora, California

Date of Death: 04/04/2026
Age: 65
Residence: Twain Harte, California
Celebration of Life: A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, June 27, 2026 from 2PM-5PM at the Sonora Moose Lodge, 20921 Longeway Road, Sonora, California

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