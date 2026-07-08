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Mortensen, Arlington “David”

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Charise Jim

Arlington David Mortensen

Arlington David Mortensen

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Arlington David Mortensen “David”, 84, of Sonora California, born April 27, 1942 in Provo, Utah, passed away June 28, 2026 at his residence. David loved airplanes and received his pilot’s license in 1988. He was a very artistic photographer and had his own darkroom. David had many friends, among them students from 35 years back due to his time working at Curtis Creek Elementary School District. A private family gathering will be held. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with final arrangements.

Date of Death: 06/28/2026
Age: 84
Residence: Sonora, California

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