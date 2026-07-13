Joan Marie Tomley, surrounded by the people she loved most, passed away peacefully on June 28th, 2026 at Adventist Health Hospital in Sonora, California. Joan was 74 when she passed, and had spent the last 6 years of her life battling a long and exhausting fight against cancer. Joan was born in Stockton, California on December 12, 1951. She was raised in Lodi, California with her two sisters, by her mother, Francis (Honey) Hunter, and father, Ralph Burlington. Joan spent many seasons up the hill in Pinecrest, California at their family cabin. She spent her winter days skiing at Dodge Ridge, and found herself floating around Pinecrest Lake during the summers. Joan graduated from Lodi High School in 1970, then went on to pursue a Bachelor degree from Chico State University, in Chico, California. After completing her Bachelors Joan obtained her Teaching credential from Stanislaus State in Turlock, California.

While Joan was completing her schooling, she worked under her father at San Joaquin Sulphur Company in Lodi, California where she first met her husband Steven Tomley. Joan and Steven started dating within the first week they met, and then were married for 46 years, Joan would tell you 49 years in fact because Steven and Joan never saw a day apart after they met. The two spent half a century together with their loving family and friends.

Joan leaves behind one son; Kevin Tomley, as well as four granddaughters; Bella Tomley, Sailor Tomley, Autumn Tomley, and Sage Tomley. Who are so fortunate enough to have had Joan, as their Nana. Joan taught her Son, and Granddaughters the importance of empathy, love, and the little things. Although a disease took her life, it did not define it, nor will it define her spirit, or her undimmable light.

A celebration of Joan’s life will be scheduled in the near future. All donations can be made to the Diana J. White Cancer Institute.