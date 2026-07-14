Foster, Milton

Milton Foster obituary

Milton was born May 1934 in Los Angeles and passed away April 19 2026 in San Ramon California. Milt had an interesting life. His parents divorced when he and his sister were young. They were raised by his father, Grandaddy and Gramma Foster; with the help of the Foster aunts and uncles including his Uncle Gig who was like a father to him; especially after his father died in a truck accident when he was a teenager.

Dad wanted to be just like his Uncle Gig (Seabee, truck driver). One month after receiving his H.S. diploma from Pasadena City College (PCC). He joined the Navy. He was a mechanic working in the engine room on ships. On leave and introduced by mutual friends he met a young woman who would change his life…our mom, Joanne. They married in 1957.

Thru the GI bill Milt receive his AA from PCC and graduated with his BS from Cal State LA (and 3 children: Joseph Foster (Sally), Jennifer Foster, Lorri Wilson (deceased), child #4, Kristine White, came a few years later). He did this by working days as a mechanic for So-Cal Edison and going to school nights. After graduating he was hired first by Dodge then by GMC as a salesman in their truck divisions. He got his dream job when he was hired by Peterbilt Motors as a salesman. He moved up the corporate ladder to eventually become the General Sales Manager for the company. Milt was highly regarded in the company for his business sense, honesty and integrity, not only by Management but with the Dealers across the country. This was shown by the accolades he received when he retired.

Pine Mountain Lake would be the place Milt and Joanne would live for the next 30 years. He and Joanne played tennis and golf. Milt became a school bus driver and enjoyed driving the sports teams to their away games. He was also a Lector and Altar Server at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church. Eventually fishing replaced tennis and bocce ball replaced golf, ending his tour with the Mighty Fridays. It was a place us kids went for Holidays and just to hang out. Eventually the decision was made to move to an assisted care facility in San Ramon to be closer to the kids. Joanne passed away in 2023 after 66 years of marriage.

Others sadden by his loss but embracing his memory: brother-in-law Tom Lunetta, sister-in-law Mary Shreves (Randie); grandchildren Charles Foster (Felicia), Carli Tompkins (Andrew), Riley Foster, Ashlie Archer (Josh), Taylor Wilson (Heather), Shelby Kooistra (Matt) and Codie White; nine great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A Mass and burial will be held beginning at 11 a.m. Friday, July 31 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church and Cemetery, 11700 Catholic Cemetery Rd, Big Oak Flat. A Celebration of Life will follow from 12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. at The Grill at Pine Mountain Lake, 12765 Mueller Dr. Groveland.