Beddell, William “Bill”

William “Bill” Beddell was called Home to be with Jesus on September 1, surrounded by family and friends.

Bill was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Diane, in 2003, and his brother, Donald, in 2022. He is survived by his brother, Gerald, and his five children: Kathleen Koransky, Brian Beddell, Jason Beddell, Fallon Sealund, and Cassandra Ballard. He is also survived by two brothers-in-law, a sister-in-law, a daughter-in-law, several sons-in-law, 28 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Several of his nieces and nephews considered Bill not simply an uncle, but a second father.

More than anything, Bill loved his family. His children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and extended family were the center of his world. He was happiest when he was surrounded by the people he loved, and he was always willing to lend a hand, share what he knew, or simply be there when someone needed him.

Bill was born and raised in San Francisco by his parents, Donald and Maria “Mary” Beddell. In the early 1960s, he moved to San Jose, where he began raising his family. He was a devoted and involved father, coaching soccer throughout his children’s younger years and creating memories that would remain with them for a lifetime.

Faith was also an important part of Bill’s life. He dedicated his life to Christ and remained involved with his church, carrying his faith with him throughout the many chapters of his life.

In the early 1990s, Bill and Diane purchased a cabin in Cedar Ridge and quickly fell in love with the beauty, people, and slower pace of life in Tuolumne County. Before long, they purchased a home in Twain Harte, where they finished raising their three youngest children and made the mountains their home.

After Diane’s passing in 2003, and later a serious motorcycle accident, Bill spent several years living with his oldest daughter in the Bay Area. Through the difficult times as well as the good ones, family remained a constant and important part of his life.

Bill was a true outdoorsman. An expert skier, he held a season pass at Dodge Ridge for many years and loved being in the mountains. He was also a longtime member of the Mother Lode Gun Club and Hastings Island Pheasant Club. The outdoors was simply a part of who Bill was, and he enjoyed sharing that passion with family and friends.

A carpenter by trade, Bill was a talented craftsman who knew how to build and fix just about anything. Even later in life, retirement never really suited him. He continued working alongside his son Brian on construction projects and was always ready to help a family member or friend with a project of their own. Bill was the kind of man who showed his love not only through words, but through what he did for others.

Those who knew Bill will remember a man devoted to his family, grounded in his faith, happiest outdoors, and always willing to roll up his sleeves when someone needed help. His influence can be seen in the large family he leaves behind and in the countless memories, lessons, traditions, and stories that will continue to be shared for generations.

Bill lived a full life, and although his family will miss him beyond measure, there is comfort in knowing that he has been reunited with Diane and those who went before him, and that he is now Home with the Lord.

His legacy lives on through his children, his 28 grandchildren, his four great-grandchildren, and the many family members and friends whose lives were better because Bill was a part of them.

He was deeply loved, he will be deeply missed, and he will never be forgotten.

A private interment was held after his death.