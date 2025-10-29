Skip to main content
Chicago plays Sacramento, looks for 4th straight win

By AP News

Sacramento Kings (1-3, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (3-0, second in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulls -4.5; over/under is 237.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago aims to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Bulls take on Sacramento.

Chicago finished 39-43 overall a season ago while going 18-23 at home. The Bulls averaged 117.8 points per game last season, 50.8 in the paint, 15.4 off of turnovers and 18.5 on fast breaks.

Sacramento went 40-42 overall with a 20-21 record on the road a season ago. The Kings allowed opponents to score 115.3 points per game and shoot 47.4% from the field last season.

INJURIES: Bulls: Coby White: out (calf), Zach Collins: out (wrist).

Kings: Keegan Murray: out (thumb), Nique Clifford: out (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

