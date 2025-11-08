Skip to main content
Sacramento State travels to Cal for non-conference showdown

By AP News

Sacramento State Hornets (2-0) at California Golden Bears (0-1)

Berkeley, California; Sunday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal faces Sacramento State in out-of-conference action.

Cal finished 25-9 overall a season ago while going 16-1 at home. The Golden Bears averaged 14.4 points off of turnovers, 10.2 second-chance points and 5.0 bench points last season.

Sacramento State went 4-9 on the road and 15-18 overall a season ago. The Hornets averaged 63.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 63.5 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

