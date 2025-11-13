USC Trojans and the Illinois State Redbirds square off

Illinois State Redbirds (1-1) vs. USC Trojans (2-0)
Inglewood, California; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: USC takes on Illinois State in Inglewood, California.
USC went 17-18 overall with a 9-4 record in non-conference play in the 2024-25 season. The Trojans gave up 74.6 points per game while committing 17.8 fouls last season.
Illinois State went 22-14 overall with a 14-3 record in non-conference play in the 2024-25 season. The Redbirds averaged 75.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 71.8 last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
By The Associated Press