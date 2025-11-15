Skip to main content
Beasley leads San Francisco against Bradley after 23-point outing

By AP News

Bradley Braves (1-2) at San Francisco Dons (2-1)

San Francisco; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dons -8.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco faces Bradley after Ryan Beasley scored 23 points in San Francisco’s 80-70 win over the Portland State Vikings.

San Francisco went 17-2 at home a season ago while going 25-10 overall. The Dons gave up 69.1 points per game while committing 19.0 fouls last season.

Bradley finished 16-6 in MVC play and 9-3 on the road a season ago. The Braves averaged 76.3 points per game last season, 28.2 in the paint, 13.7 off of turnovers and 9.5 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

