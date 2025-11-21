Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
40.8 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Torrential rains return to Southern California, prompting new flash flood fears, threat of mudslides

By AP News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Torrential rains have drenched parts of Southern California, leading to new flash flood warnings Friday for parts of Los Angeles County.

Residents were warned of flash flooding of streets, creeks and streams and possible mudslides in several parts of Los Angeles.

The most recent flash flood warning from the National Weather Service covered areas including downtown Los Angeles, Santa Monica, Hollywood, Beverly Hills and Studio City. Some vehicles were stuck in floodwaters near Culver City before dawn on Friday, the weather service reported.

A potent atmospheric river is blamed for causing at least a half-dozen deaths earlier this month as it rolled across much of California. Heavy rains also bring the threat of mudslides in areas that were recently ravaged by wildfire.

Atmospheric rivers are long and relatively narrow bands of water vapor that form over an ocean and flow through the sky, transporting much of the moisture from the tropics to northern latitudes.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.