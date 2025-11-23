Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
41.5 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

California Golden Bears and the Grand Canyon Antelopes play in Frisco, Texas

By AP News

Grand Canyon Antelopes (1-4) vs. California Golden Bears (5-1)

Frisco, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal plays Grand Canyon at Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas.

The Golden Bears are 5-1 in non-conference play. Cal scores 68.2 points and has outscored opponents by 10.0 points per game.

The Antelopes have a 1-4 record against non-conference oppponents. Grand Canyon has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Cal scores 68.2 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than the 75.4 Grand Canyon allows. Grand Canyon averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 4.2 per game Cal gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lulu Twidale is shooting 34.4% and averaging 14.2 points for the Golden Bears. Aliyahna Morris is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers.

Chloe Mann is shooting 30.8% and averaging 12.6 points for the Antelopes. Ale’Jah Douglas is averaging 11.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.