San Jose State Spartans and the Tulsa Golden Hurricane square off in Palm Desert, California

By AP News

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (4-1) vs. San Jose State Spartans (2-3)

Palm Desert, California; Tuesday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa and San Jose State play at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California.

The Spartans have a 2-3 record in non-conference play. San Jose State has a 0-3 record against opponents over .500.

The Golden Hurricane have a 4-1 record in non-conference games. Tulsa is fifth in the AAC with 36.2 rebounds per game led by David Green averaging 5.6.

San Jose State’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Tulsa gives up. Tulsa has shot at a 47.3% rate from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points greater than the 44.6% shooting opponents of San Jose State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Roseborough averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 43.3% from beyond the arc. Colby Garland is shooting 63.1% and averaging 21.2 points.

Green is shooting 44.3% and averaging 15.6 points for the Golden Hurricane. Tylen Riley is averaging 15.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

