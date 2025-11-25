San Jose State squares off against Tulsa

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (4-1) vs. San Jose State Spartans (2-3)

Palm Desert, California; Tuesday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Hurricane -6.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa and San Jose State meet at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California.

The Spartans have a 2-3 record in non-conference play. San Jose State averages 79.8 points while outscoring opponents by 5.8 points per game.

The Golden Hurricane have a 4-1 record against non-conference oppponents. Tulsa has a 4-1 record against teams above .500.

San Jose State averages 79.8 points, 6.2 more per game than the 73.6 Tulsa gives up. Tulsa averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 8.0 per game San Jose State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Colby Garland is shooting 63.1% and averaging 21.2 points for the Spartans. Ben Roseborough is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers.

David Green is shooting 44.3% and averaging 15.6 points for the Golden Hurricane. Tylen Riley is averaging 15.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press