San Francisco Dons play the Colorado Buffaloes

Colorado Buffaloes (5-0) vs. San Francisco Dons (5-1)

Palm Desert, California; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dons -1.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado and San Francisco square off in Palm Desert, California.

The Dons have a 5-1 record in non-conference games. San Francisco averages 80.7 points while outscoring opponents by 15.4 points per game.

The Buffaloes have a 5-0 record against non-conference oppponents. Colorado is eighth in the Big 12 with 24.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Bangot Dak averaging 5.8.

San Francisco scores 80.7 points per game, 0.9 fewer points than the 81.6 Colorado gives up. Colorado has shot at a 53.4% clip from the field this season, 15.1 percentage points greater than the 38.3% shooting opponents of San Francisco have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Beasley is shooting 51.9% and averaging 16.0 points for the Dons. Mookie Cook is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers.

Sebastian Rancik is averaging 14.8 points and 3.2 assists for the Buffaloes. Isaiah Johnson is averaging 14.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press