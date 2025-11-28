San Francisco Dons square off against the Nevada Wolf Pack

Nevada Wolf Pack (4-3) vs. San Francisco Dons (5-2)

Palm Desert, California; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dons -5.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco plays Nevada in Palm Desert, California.

The Dons are 5-2 in non-conference play. San Francisco is eighth in the WCC scoring 79.0 points while shooting 47.7% from the field.

The Wolf Pack are 4-3 in non-conference play. Nevada ranks second in the MWC with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Elijah Price averaging 3.3.

San Francisco scores 79.0 points per game, 3.6 more points than the 75.4 Nevada allows. Nevada scores 9.6 more points per game (76.9) than San Francisco gives up to opponents (67.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Beasley is scoring 15.5 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Dons. Mookie Cook is averaging 12.0 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 60.4%.

Tayshawn Comer is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Wolf Pack. Corey Camper Jr. is averaging 15.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press