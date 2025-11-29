A shopping mall shooting wounds 2 and prompts a Black Friday evacuation in the Bay Area

SAN JOSE, California (AP) — Police in California evacuated a shopping mall Friday, one of the busiest shopping days of the year, after a shooting left two people with gunshot wounds.

The shooting was an isolated incident, the San Jose Police Department said on the social platform X.

Officers evacuated and cleared Valley Fair Mall in Santa Clara to confirm there was no threat to public safety.

The wounded were taken to a hospital, police said.

San Jose and Santa Clara are neighboring cities about 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of San Francisco.

The day after Thanksgiving, known in the retail industry as “ Black Friday,” marks the official start of the holiday shopping season in the U.S. and is the biggest shopping day of the year.