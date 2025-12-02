Skip to main content
Cal hosts McHenry and Utah

By AP News

Utah Utes (6-2) at California Golden Bears (6-1)

Berkeley, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Bears -8.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah visits Cal after Don McHenry scored 27 points in Utah’s 75-74 win against the Ole Miss Rebels.

The Golden Bears have gone 5-0 in home games. Cal scores 84.4 points and has outscored opponents by 14.8 points per game.

The Utes play their first true road game after going 6-2 with a 1-1 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Utah ranks eighth in the Big 12 with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by James Okonkwo averaging 4.0.

Cal averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.7 more made shots than the 7.0 per game Utah allows. Utah averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Cal allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dai Dai Ames averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Bears, scoring 18.1 points while shooting 52.8% from beyond the arc. Chris Bell is shooting 50.0% and averaging 16.6 points.

Terrence Brown is averaging 21.8 points and 3.4 assists for the Utes. McHenry is averaging 17.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

