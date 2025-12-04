Skip to main content
Nevada Wolf Pack play the San Francisco Dons

By AP News

San Francisco Dons (5-2) vs. Nevada Wolf Pack (4-4)

Tempe, Arizona; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco and Nevada square off in Tempe, Arizona.

The Wolf Pack have a 4-4 record in non-conference play. Nevada is 2-2 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Dons have a 5-2 record in non-conference games. San Francisco is 1-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 19.9 turnovers per game.

Nevada makes 41.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than San Francisco has allowed to its opponents (36.7%). San Francisco averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 4.8 per game Nevada gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Skylar Durley is shooting 34.0% and averaging 10.4 points for the Wolf Pack. Gabby Ramos is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers.

Candy Edokpaigbe is averaging 18.6 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Dons. Aina Cargol is averaging 8.7 points and 3.9 assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

