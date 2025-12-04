Nevada Wolf Pack play the San Francisco Dons

San Francisco Dons (5-2) vs. Nevada Wolf Pack (4-4)

Tempe, Arizona; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco and Nevada square off in Tempe, Arizona.

The Wolf Pack have a 4-4 record in non-conference play. Nevada is 2-2 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Dons have a 5-2 record in non-conference games. San Francisco is 1-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 19.9 turnovers per game.

Nevada makes 41.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than San Francisco has allowed to its opponents (36.7%). San Francisco averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 4.8 per game Nevada gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Skylar Durley is shooting 34.0% and averaging 10.4 points for the Wolf Pack. Gabby Ramos is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers.

Candy Edokpaigbe is averaging 18.6 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Dons. Aina Cargol is averaging 8.7 points and 3.9 assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press