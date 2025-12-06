Ralph leads Pacific against Cal

Pacific Tigers (7-2) at California Golden Bears (7-1)

Berkeley, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Bears -11.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific takes on Cal after Elias Ralph scored 31 points in Pacific’s 80-65 win against the Air Force Falcons.

The Golden Bears are 6-0 in home games. Cal is 7-1 against opponents with a winning record.

The Tigers are 2-2 on the road. Pacific ranks fifth in the WCC with 34.7 rebounds per game led by Ralph averaging 6.6.

Cal scores 83.8 points, 18.8 more per game than the 65.0 Pacific gives up. Pacific has shot at a 48.2% rate from the field this season, 7.9 percentage points above the 40.3% shooting opponents of Cal have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dai Dai Ames is scoring 19.0 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Golden Bears. Chris Bell is averaging 15.4 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 48.0%.

TJ Wainwright is shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 12.1 points. Ralph is averaging 18.2 points and 6.6 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press