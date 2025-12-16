Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Light Fog
39.9 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

San Francisco Dons take on the Loyola Chicago Ramblers

By AP News

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (3-8) vs. San Francisco Dons (6-5)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco takes on Loyola Chicago in San Francisco, California.

The Dons are 6-5 in non-conference play. San Francisco averages 74.6 points and has outscored opponents by 5.1 points per game.

The Ramblers are 3-8 in non-conference play. Loyola Chicago averages 11.8 turnovers per game and is 2-0 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

San Francisco is shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 43.5% Loyola Chicago allows to opponents. Loyola Chicago has shot at a 41.4% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points above the 41.1% shooting opponents of San Francisco have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Beasley averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Dons, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc. Tyrone Riley IV is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

Deywilk Tavarez averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Ramblers, scoring 11.2 points while shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc. Justin Moore is shooting 37.1% and averaging 12.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dons: 5-5, averaging 72.3 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Ramblers: 2-8, averaging 66.0 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 3.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.