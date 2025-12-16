San Francisco Dons take on the Loyola Chicago Ramblers

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (3-8) vs. San Francisco Dons (6-5)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco takes on Loyola Chicago in San Francisco, California.

The Dons are 6-5 in non-conference play. San Francisco averages 74.6 points and has outscored opponents by 5.1 points per game.

The Ramblers are 3-8 in non-conference play. Loyola Chicago averages 11.8 turnovers per game and is 2-0 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

San Francisco is shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 43.5% Loyola Chicago allows to opponents. Loyola Chicago has shot at a 41.4% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points above the 41.1% shooting opponents of San Francisco have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Beasley averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Dons, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc. Tyrone Riley IV is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

Deywilk Tavarez averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Ramblers, scoring 11.2 points while shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc. Justin Moore is shooting 37.1% and averaging 12.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dons: 5-5, averaging 72.3 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Ramblers: 2-8, averaging 66.0 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 3.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press