Members of a secretive California religious group have been charged with murder in 2 deaths

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — Members of a secretive California religious group have been charged with murder in the deaths of a man who disappeared in 2023 and a child who died in 2010.

Shelley “Kat” Martin, 62, who was described as a leader of His Way Spirit Led Assemblies, was charged in the separate deaths of Emilio Ghanem, 40, whose pickup truck was found burned and abandoned in the Mojave Desert, and 4-year-old Timothy Thomas, known as Timo.

Martin’s husband, Darryl Martin, 58, was charged with murder solely in Timothy’s death. The charges were filed against the couple Monday in San Bernardino County Superior Court.

The District Attorney’s Office described His Way, based in Hemet, as a “religious high-control group.”

Police have said Thomas died in 2010 after his parents placed him in the temporary custody of the Martins.

“Shelley and Darryl Martin took an active role in preventing Timo from receiving medical treatment. … Timo’s death could have been prevented had he been allowed to receive medical attention for his appendicitis,” said Colton police Chief Anthony Vega.

The boy’s father, former His Way member Andre Thomas, also was charged with murder in the child’s death. No attorney for him was listed yet in the court file. A message seeking comment from an attorney for the Martins was not immediately returned Tuesday.

Ghanem was a member of His Way for nearly 20 years before he moved to Nashville, Tennessee, police said. He traveled back to California in May 2023 and was last seen at a coffee shop in Redlands, a status that gave the investigation to local police. His body has not been found.

“The secretive and manipulative actions by the Martins and the members of His Way Spirit Led Assemblies presented particular challenges to the department’s investigation,” Redlands police Chief Rachel Tolber said Monday.

In Timothy’s death, investigators received new information from former His Way members who were reluctant to speak truthfully years ago, Colton police Sgt. Shawn McFarland told the Los Angeles Times.