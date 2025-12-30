Tyler Soderstrom and Athletics finalize an $86 million, 7-year contract

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Tyler Soderstrom and the Athletics finalized an $86 million, seven-year contract on Monday.

The deal includes a club option for an eighth season and bonus provisions that could raise its value to $131 million.

Soderstrom batted .276 with 25 home runs, 93 RBIs and an .820 OPS this year, his first full season in the majors. He made 100 of his 145 starts in left field, with 44 coming at first base and one at designated hitter.

Soderstrom made his big league debut in 2023, batting .160 with three homers in 45 games. He hit .233 with nine home runs and a .743 OPS over 61 games in 2024.

Drafted 26th overall by the A’s in 2020, the 24-year-old Soderstrom locked in a long-term contract to stay close to where he grew up in Turlock, California. He was on track to become eligible for arbitration after the 2026 season and for free agency after the 2029 season.

Planning to move to Las Vegas for 2028, the A’s last offseason agreed to a $60 million, five-year contract with designated hitter/outfielder Brent Rooker and a $65.5 million, seven-year deal with outfielder Lawrence Butler. The team is entering the second of three planned seasons at a Triple-A ballpark in West Sacramento.

