Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
Sponsored By:

Details of Tyler Soderstrom’s $86 million, 7-year contract with the Athletics

By AP News

Details of Tyler Soderstrom’s $86 million, seven-year contract with the Athletics:

Signing bonus: $3 million, payable $1 million each upon approval by Major League Baseball and Jan. 25 in 2027 and 2028.

2026 salary: $1 million

2027 salary: $6 million

2028 salary: $10 million

2029 salary: $12 million

2030 salary: $16 million

2031 salary: $17 million

2032 salary: $19 million

2033 club option: $27 million (or $2 million buyout)

Escalators

2032 base can increase based on MVP voting in 2029-31, $2 million for first through third and $1 million for fourth through 10th.

2033 option price can increase based on MVP voting in 2026-32, $2 million for first through fifth and $1 million for sixth through 10th.

Award bonuses:

MVP: $100,000 (2nd-$75,000, 3rd-$50,000)

Silver Slugger and World Series MVP: $100,000

League Championship Series MVP: $75,000

All-Star and Gold Glove: $50,000

Also:

Hotel suite on road starting in 2029

Limited no-trade provision in 2032 and 2033

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.