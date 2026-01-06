A snowmobiler dies after an avalanche in California’s Sierra Nevada

TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — An avalanche in California’s Sierra Nevada on Monday buried a snowmobiler in snow and killed him, authorities said.

Rescuers responded after a 911 call around 2:20 p.m. reported a possible avalanche near Johnson Peak and Castle Peak in Truckee.

The snowmobiler was initially reported missing but then was found under the snow several minutes later, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Fellow recreationists found him but he didn’t survive despite lifesaving efforts, according to the statement.

Emergency personnel were working to safely extract the victim late Monday and to confirm no others were buried.

The sheriff’s office said more avalanches could occur and recommended that people avoid the area.

Each winter, 25 to 30 people die in avalanches in the U.S., according to the National Avalanche Center. The center’s current map shows high risk spots in Utah and Washington and areas of considerable risk in California, Colorado, Idaho and Wyoming.