Daniels’ 20 lead Cal Baptist over Southern Utah 58-55

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Dominique Daniels Jr. had 20 points in California Baptist’s 58-55 win over Southern Utah on Saturday.

Daniels shot 7 for 28 (1 for 6 from 3-point range) and 5 of 9 from the free-throw line for the Lancers (12-6, 2-3 Western Athletic Conference). Jayden Jackson scored 13 points. Thomas Ndong finished with eight points, while adding 11 rebounds.

Jaiden Feroah led the way for the Thunderbirds (4-13, 0-4) with 16 points and six rebounds. Southern Utah also got nine points from Tanner Hayhurst and Cale Barclay. The Thunderbirds extended their losing streak to seven in a row.

