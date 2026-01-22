Los Angeles Dodgers’ deferred payment obligations

Los Angeles Dodgers deferred compensation obligations from 2028-47, as obtained by The Associated Press. Figures in millions of dollars.

2028 Betts Díaz Edman Freeman Hernández Ohtani Scott Smith Snell Tucker Total 2028 – – 4 – – – – – – 4 2029 – – 4 – – – – – – 4 2030 – – 4 3.2 – – – – – 7.2 2031 – – 4 3.2 – – – – – 7.2 2032 – – 4 3.2 – – – – – 7.2 2033 10 – 4 3.2 – – – – – 17.2 2034 10 – 4 3.2 68 – 5 – – 90.2 2035 9 2.5 4 3.2 68 1.75 5 5.5 – 98.95 2036 8 .45 2.5 5 3.2 68 1.75 5 5.5 3 102.4 2037 8 .9 2.5 5 3.2 68 1.75 5 5.5 3 102.85 2038 10 1.35 2.5 5 3.2 68 1.75 5 5.5 3 105.3 2039 10 1.35 2.5 5 3.2 68 1.75 5 5.5 3 105.3 2040 11 1.35 2.5 5 – 68 1.75 5 5.5 3 103.1 2041 11 1.35 2.5 – – 68 1.75 5 5.5 3 98.1 2042 11 1.35 2.5 – – 68 1.75 5 5.5 3 98.1 2043 11 1.35 2.5 – – 68 1.75 5 5.5 3 98.1 2044 11 1.35 2.5 – – – 1.75 – 5.5 3 25.1 2045 – 1.35 – – – – 1.75 – 5.5 3 11.6 2046 – .9 – – – – 1.75 – 5.5 – 8.15 2047 – .45 – – – – – – – – .45 Totals 120 13.5 25 57 32 680 21 50 66 30 1.0945

By The Associated Press