Los Angeles Dodgers’ deferred payment obligations

Los Angeles Dodgers deferred compensation obligations from 2028-47, as obtained by The Associated Press. Figures in millions of dollars.
|2028
|Betts
|Díaz
|Edman
|Freeman
|Hernández
|Ohtani
|Scott
|Smith
|Snell
|Tucker
|Total
|2028
|–
|–
|4
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|4
|2029
|–
|–
|4
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|4
|2030
|–
|–
|4
|3.2
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|7.2
|2031
|–
|–
|4
|3.2
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|7.2
|2032
|–
|–
|4
|3.2
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|7.2
|2033
|10
|–
|4
|3.2
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|17.2
|2034
|10
|–
|4
|3.2
|68
|–
|5
|–
|–
|90.2
|2035
|9
|2.5
|4
|3.2
|68
|1.75
|5
|5.5
|–
|98.95
|2036
|8
|.45
|2.5
|5
|3.2
|68
|1.75
|5
|5.5
|3
|102.4
|2037
|8
|.9
|2.5
|5
|3.2
|68
|1.75
|5
|5.5
|3
|102.85
|2038
|10
|1.35
|2.5
|5
|3.2
|68
|1.75
|5
|5.5
|3
|105.3
|2039
|10
|1.35
|2.5
|5
|3.2
|68
|1.75
|5
|5.5
|3
|105.3
|2040
|11
|1.35
|2.5
|5
|–
|68
|1.75
|5
|5.5
|3
|103.1
|2041
|11
|1.35
|2.5
|–
|–
|68
|1.75
|5
|5.5
|3
|98.1
|2042
|11
|1.35
|2.5
|–
|–
|68
|1.75
|5
|5.5
|3
|98.1
|2043
|11
|1.35
|2.5
|–
|–
|68
|1.75
|5
|5.5
|3
|98.1
|2044
|11
|1.35
|2.5
|–
|–
|–
|1.75
|–
|5.5
|3
|25.1
|2045
|–
|1.35
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1.75
|–
|5.5
|3
|11.6
|2046
|–
|.9
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1.75
|–
|5.5
|–
|8.15
|2047
|–
|.45
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|.45
|Totals
|120
|13.5
|25
|57
|32
|680
|21
|50
|66
|30
|1.0945
By The Associated Press