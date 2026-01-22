Skip to main content
Los Angeles Dodgers’ deferred payment obligations

By AP News

Los Angeles Dodgers deferred compensation obligations from 2028-47, as obtained by The Associated Press. Figures in millions of dollars.

2028 Betts Díaz Edman Freeman Hernández Ohtani Scott Smith Snell Tucker Total
2028 4 4
2029 4 4
2030 4 3.2 7.2
2031 4 3.2 7.2
2032 4 3.2 7.2
2033 10 4 3.2 17.2
2034 10 4 3.2 68 5 90.2
2035 9 2.5 4 3.2 68 1.75 5 5.5 98.95
2036 8 .45 2.5 5 3.2 68 1.75 5 5.5 3 102.4
2037 8 .9 2.5 5 3.2 68 1.75 5 5.5 3 102.85
2038 10 1.35 2.5 5 3.2 68 1.75 5 5.5 3 105.3
2039 10 1.35 2.5 5 3.2 68 1.75 5 5.5 3 105.3
2040 11 1.35 2.5 5 68 1.75 5 5.5 3 103.1
2041 11 1.35 2.5 68 1.75 5 5.5 3 98.1
2042 11 1.35 2.5 68 1.75 5 5.5 3 98.1
2043 11 1.35 2.5 68 1.75 5 5.5 3 98.1
2044 11 1.35 2.5 1.75 5.5 3 25.1
2045 1.35 1.75 5.5 3 11.6
2046 .9 1.75 5.5 8.15
2047 .45 .45
Totals 120 13.5 25 57 32 680 21 50 66 30 1.0945

By The Associated Press

