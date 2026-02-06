San Francisco plays Saint Mary’s (CA) following Beasley’s 30-point showing

San Francisco Dons (14-11, 6-6 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (20-4, 9-2 WCC)

Moraga, California; Saturday, 11:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco faces Saint Mary’s (CA) after Ryan Beasley scored 30 points in San Francisco’s 84-75 loss to the Loyola Marymount Lions.

The Gaels are 13-0 on their home court. Saint Mary’s (CA) is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Dons have gone 6-6 against WCC opponents. San Francisco ranks fourth in the WCC with 34.4 rebounds per game led by David Fuchs averaging 6.8.

Saint Mary’s (CA)’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game San Francisco gives up. San Francisco averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Saint Mary’s (CA) gives up.

The Gaels and Dons meet Saturday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paulius Murauskas is averaging 18.7 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Gaels. Dillan Shaw is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Beasley is averaging 14.4 points and 3.7 assists for the Dons. Junjie Wang is averaging 12 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 8-2, averaging 77.5 points, 35.4 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Dons: 5-5, averaging 76.3 points, 34.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press