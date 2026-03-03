California’s fire safety regulators are finally out with a ‘single stair’ report

Two months past a statutory deadline, California’s top fire safety regulator published a report Monday on whether and how the state should legalize mid-rise apartment buildings with a lone staircase.

If this doesn’t sound like riveting news, you may have missed the brewing battle between pro-housing advocates and firefighting professionals over the cause of “ single-stair reform ” and whether America’s fire-averse building standards are standing in the way of more affordable, higher quality urban living.

The report, published by the Office of the State Fire Marshal, takes a fairly dim view of the “single stair” cause, but offers a few policy recommendations to state legislators should they move forward with the idea anyway.

At least one Democratic legislator appears intent on doing just that with legislation aimed at rewriting the state building code.

In California, as in much of North America, apartment buildings over three stories are required to have at least two staircases. This rule is meant to give residents multiple ways out in the event of a fire. But a coalition of Yes in my Backyard activists, architects and urbanists argue that much of the world does just fine with single-stair apartment blocks and that the state’s restrictive stairwell regs make it more difficult and costly to build modestly sized apartments on small city parcels.

Though modern safety measures, such as automatic sprinkler systems, smoke detectors and self-closing doors reduce the risks associated with smoke and flame, they “do not fully substitute for the redundancy of two independent stairway” which “is important for maintaining safety in the face of unforeseen failures,” the report read.

If state lawmakers opt to change the law anyway, the report recommended that single-stair apartment buildings max out at four stories, rather than three, and that they be subject to additional safety rules. The state should not consider going up to six stories — the current standard in New York City, Seattle, Honolulu and Culver City — without a second fire marshal study, the report concluded.

In its section on financial implications, the report also evaluated three mid-rise apartment projects and found that a second staircase made up between 7.5% and 12% of estimated total construction costs.

Though the findings mirror those contained in an earlier draft of the report CalMatters obtained in February, they came as a disappointment to some supporters of looser staircase requirements.

“As to be expected from this group,” said Bubba Fish, the Culver City councilmember who spearheaded that city’s single stair ordinance last year, in a text message. He called the four story max “ridiculous,” noting that even with that modestly relaxed requirement, California’s building code would remain out of step with much of the world.

The report is more than two months tardy, missing the January 1 deadline set by a 2023 bill authored by Milpitas Democratic Assemblymember Alex Lee.

Lee said that his office was still reviewing the report’s findings late Monday afternoon. But in a written statement, he expressed enthusiasm for future changes to the building code.

“Stairway requirements can have a profound effect on what does and does not get built in our neighborhoods, Lee said. “With the development of modern fire mitigation measures, it is critical that we re-evaluate our building codes and unlock previously undevelopable properties to build more housing.”

Last month, Lee introduced a bill with the express intent of allowing “housing buildings with 4 or more stories to have a single stair entry and exit,” but which so far includes no additional detail.

