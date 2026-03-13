Low and slow, the enduring style of lowrider culture in photos

Skip to main content
By AP News
US Lowrider Stamps

PASEDENA, Calif. (AP) — Born in Mexican American and Chicano communities of the American Southwest, lowrider culture has grown from neighborhood boulevards into a globally recognized form of automotive art.

Emerging in the 1940s and ’50s, enthusiasts transformed everyday cars with dazzling paint, gleaming chrome, plush interiors and hydraulic systems that allow the vehicles to glide “low and slow.”

Once misunderstood, the movement is now celebrated as a symbol of creativity, craftsmanship and cultural pride — even earning recognition from the U.S. Postal Service with a new series of forever stamps honoring the iconic cars.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

By DAMIAN DOVARGANES
Associated Press

