Hawkins, Santa Clara Broncos to face Twidale, California Golden Bears on Thursday

Santa Clara Broncos (24-9, 14-6 WCC) at California Golden Bears (19-14, 10-10 ACC)

Berkeley, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara visits Cal for a Division 1 Division matchup Thursday.

Cal has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

Santa Clara is 154th in college basketball averaging 9.5 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 31.2% from downtown. Ava Schmidt leads the team averaging 2.2 makes while shooting 35.9% from 3-point range.

Cal makes 43.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than Santa Clara has allowed to its opponents (40.3%). Santa Clara averages 17.6 more points per game (80.6) than Cal allows (63.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Lulu Twidale is shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Bears, while averaging 15.8 points and 3.7 assists. Gisella Maul is shooting 38.5% and averaging 13.6 points over the past 10 games.

Maia Jones is shooting 38.9% and averaging 15.3 points for the Broncos. Schmidt is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Bears: 6-4, averaging 69.0 points, 31.6 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points per game.

Broncos: 6-4, averaging 76.4 points, 35.0 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 36.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press