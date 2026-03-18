César Chavez Day events renamed, postponed or canceled after sexual abuse allegations

Many of the upcoming celebrations and holidays honoring the late farmworker labor leader César Chavez are being renamed, postponed or completely canceled in the wake of allegations that he sexually abused women and girls while at the helm of the United Farm Workers Union.

Labor rights activist Dolores Huerta revealed this week she was among those who say they were abused by Chavez, who died more than three decades ago.

The allegations have prompted swift fallout, including from the United Farm Workers, which announced it would not take part in any events named after the organization’s former leader.

Canceled holidays

Several states recognize a day on or near Chavez’s March 31 birthday as an annual holiday, including California, Colorado, Minnesota, Texas, Utah and Washington. In 2014, President Barack Obama signed a proclamation designating March 31 as César Chavez Day. The day isn’t a paid holiday for federal workers, however — it’s a commemorative observance.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that his state would not observe the holiday this year, and that he was directing all state agency heads to comply with the change. Abbott also said he would work with legislators to remove the holiday from state law.

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs has declined to recognize March 31 as César Chavez Day as she has in the two prior years, said Liliana Soto, a spokesperson for Hobbs. While it is not a state holiday, some Arizona municipalities recognize it, closing schools or government offices.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday said he was still “processing” the news and wouldn’t commit to making any changes to the state holiday.

Canceled events

The city of Lansing, Michigan, canceled its Legacy of César Chavez Dinner on March 25. The featured speaker was scheduled to be granddaughter Julie Chavez Rodriguez, who was campaign manager for Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

“We remain committed to honoring the Latino community, and the service, dignity, and rights of farmworkers. We will be working on further events and celebrations in the future,” the city said.

The city of Milwaukee also canceled its annual celebration.

The Coconino County Hispanic Advisory Council in Arizona postponed an annual César E. Chavez Community Breakfast, with plans to reschedule it to focus on the contributions and achievements of Hispanic residents in the county.

San Jose, the largest city in Northern California, is canceling its César Chavez celebration, the mayor announced Wednesday morning. Matt Mahan said the city would identify ways to honor the legacy of the farmworker movement without celebrating “individuals who caused such profound harm to the community.”

The Hispanic Advocates and Business Leaders of Austin, Texas, announced that an annual march honoring Chavez set for March 28 would no longer take place. Several Austin city leaders also announced that they support the renaming of César Chavez Street.

The César Chavez Peace and Justice Committee of Denver canceled a celebration set for April 11.

Officials at the AFL-CIO said the allegations came as a shock and that the federation of unions would not participate or endorse any activities for César Chavez Day.

“Our thoughts are first and foremost with any victims of assault and abuse who have described experiencing what no one — especially children — should ever have to survive,” AFL-CIO president Liz Shuler and secretary-treasurer Fred Redmond said in a statement. “No legacy can excuse it.”

The organization continues to support farmworkers and said the rights they have won “cannot be erased by the horrific actions of one person.”

Calls for name changes

Dozens of schools, streets and other locations across the United States are named for Chavez, including the César E. Chávez National Monument in Keene, California.

Dennis Arguelles, the director of the National Parks Conservation Association in Southern California, said renaming the national monument would require an act of Congress. He said the national park site should continue to honor the farmworker movement and leaders who fought for dignity, better working conditions and fair wages.

The Lubbock Democratic Party in Texas on Wednesday called on city leaders to rename César Chavez Drive to honor Dolores Huerta.

In Wisconsin, Milwaukee City Alderperson JoCasta Zamarripa said discussions will begin soon on what to do about a street named after Chavez.

Portland, Oregon, city councilor Candace Avalos said she would start a petition to rename a city boulevard after Huerta. City rules require 2,500 signatures to start a renaming effort, Avalos wrote on social media, urging her constituents to stay tuned for ways to help with the effort.

U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján, a New Mexico Democrat, issued a statement Wednesday saying abuse of any kind, especially against children, is indefensible and a betrayal of the values that Latino leaders have championed for generations.

“His name should be removed from landmarks, institutions and honors,” Luján said of Chavez. “We cannot celebrate someone who carried out such disturbing harm.” ___ Associated Press reporters around the United States contributed.

By REBECCA BOONE

Associated Press