Domestic incident led to a shooting that left 1 dead and 1 hurt at Air Force base, military says

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (AP) — A shooting that left one person dead and another injured on a U.S. Air Force base in New Mexico was the result of an isolated domestic dispute, military officials said Wednesday.

The shooting Tuesday evening injured an active duty service member stationed at Holloman Air Force Base near Alamogordo, according to a statement from the 49th Wing. It said the person who died was a civilian and military veteran previously stationed at the base.

The two were not married, officials said. Neither was identified by name. The Associated Press left email and phone messages Wednesday afternoon seeking more information.

The base was placed on lockdown for nearly three hours starting Monday evening after reports of an active shooter near the convenience store on base. Officials say the shooting remains under investigation.

Hollman houses the 49th Wing, which supports national security work and is located about 100 miles (160 kilometers) north of El Paso, Texas, according to its website.

Associated Press