Boxer Isis Sio is in a medically induced coma after knockout, ProBox TV says

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — Boxer Isis Sio is in a medically induced coma, according to a statement released Sunday by ProBox TV, after getting knocked out by Jocelyn Camarillo in first round of their junior bantamweight bout Saturday night.

Sio was taken to a hospital after she went down following a series of punches from Camarillo 78 seconds into the opener of the card at National Orange Show Event Center. Officials said she was taken to Loma Linda University Health medical center.

ProBox TV said that the organization, including CEO Garry Jonas, is praying for Sio to have a speedy recovery.

“Our thoughts are with her and her family at this very difficult time,” ProBox TV said.

Camarillo commented on the statement shared on Instagram, writing: “Nothing but respect. keeping her in my prayers and wishing her healing and a full recovery.”

Sio is a 19-year-old from North Dakota who competes in the light flyweight division.

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AP boxing: https://apnews.com/boxing